Big Weather Changes Ahead

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Showers and storms moved through the area early Tuesday, but the rain chances should decrease by the afternoon.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s. The average high temperature for today is 56° in Columbia. The clouds will stick around over night, even as the rain ends. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s Wednesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday afternoon. It will still be warm. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Cooler weather will start to move into the area by the end of the workweek. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The colder air will continue to move into the area, and the focus will shift towards the weekend weather.

Modified arctic air will be in place late Friday night and Saturday. Moisture is expected to increase late Friday and into early Saturday as well. The combination of cold air and moisture, may produce a wintry mix late Friday and Saturday.

There is sill some uncertainty in the weekend forecast, but this will be watched closely over the next several days.