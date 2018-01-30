Bill To Likely Ban Abortions Delayed in South Carolina

(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are delaying debate on a bill that would likely ban all abortions in the state.



The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 19-4 on Tuesday to postpone the "personhood bill" to give lawmakers and staff time to work on amendments that could allow abortions when the mother's life is at risk or for underage rape victims.



The bill says life begins at conception and at that moment an embryo has all the rights as any other citizen.



Several senators, including Republicans, said the bill as currently written would be found unconstitutional.

Senator Margie Bright Matthews(D)District 45 said, "For those pregnancies that are ectopic or tubular, the ramifications of that would be the woman would be forced to have that baby and she would die."

Stacy Childers, a Personhood bill supporter said, "there are situations when women are raped, or incest or they're not able to care for the child, but those babies were still created by God."



Primary sponsor Sen. Richard Cash says opponents are preparing amendments as a delaying tactic. The Powdersville Republican ran for office last year promising to support the bill.



South Carolina already bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

