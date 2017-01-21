Bishopville post office fire suspicious; 2nd blaze set near

Sled is investigating what caused a fire at the Bishopville Post Office (Photo: wltx)

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Investigators think a fire at the US. Post Office in Bishopville may have been intentionally set.



Bishopville Fire Chief Mike Bedenbaugh told The Sumter Item that another fire was reported at almost the same time around 4:45 a.m. Thursday in a pile of debris from Hurricane Matthew less than a mile away.



Bedenbaugh says firefighters used only 250 gallons of water on the blaze to save as much of the mail as they could. He says he thinks some letters and other material did burn.



Bedenbaugh says the U.S. Postal Service will arrange a temporary post office.



Investigators are still trying to determine how the blaze was set. Bedenbaugh says setting fire to the post office is a federal offense.

