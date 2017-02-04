13th annual Karamu Black History Parade and Festival (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - T he Karamu black history parade and festival in Columbia that celebrates African American history makers was created by a woman who made history here in South C arolina herself.

"My father, as we walked up the steps said, 'I have you, don't turn my hand loose. I have you, I'm your father,'" said Oveta Glover, the organizer of the event .

Glover says her story starts in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I was one of the first 11 students in the city of Charleston in the state of South Carolina to integrate the schools," Glover said. "I was like the sacrificial lamb, all of us were."

Glover says it was a traumatic experience that she mentally shut out for years.

"We had to go through a lot of meanness and a lot of hate," Glover said. "Bottles being thrown at my home. It was devastating. It was so devastating that I blocked it."

Thirteen years ago, Glover decided it was time for her to open up.

"I thought that it was time for me to tell my story and I realized that I can't tell it if I don't speak it," Glover said. "It's a lot of people around that we need to highlight that are still around that's able to tell their stories, so that the children and the people can see history in a live experience."

That led to the creation of the Karamu black history parade and festival.

"Education through entertainment is one of our mottos," Glover said.

The event featured the national Buffalo Soldiers, entertainment, and artists.

For Glover, sharing the history and the culture now will keep it alive in the future and lead to better understanding of one another.

"We need to be able to identify with who we are, yes," Glover said, "but we need to teach somebody else about who we are so they can identify with who we are."

