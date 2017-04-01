COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX)- The annual Garnet and Black game took place today, the game was initially at 2 P.M. but was changed until noon. This is coach Will Muschamp's second year as head coach at Carolina and it will be quarterback Jake Bentley's first full season as a starter. The Gamecocks will be receiving a boost with the return of senior linebacker Skai Moore. The Black team topped the Garnet team with a final score of 35-24.

