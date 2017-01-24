Blowfish Announce Big Plans for Total Eclipse

Lexington County is gearing up for the total eclipse in August. (Photo: Geology.com)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) The Midlands will be the place to be in August for the Transcontinental Total Eclipse. Specifically Lexington County and people are already making plans for this once in a life time event.

Michelle Hunt says her family is not missing this event. She tells News 19, "My mother taught science for 30 some years and she is all over the eclipse. My sister-in-law had been doing some research on it. Her boys and my son are the same age and they actually live in Florence. So they're gonna come up and spend the night. And we're just gonna cook out and wait for the eclipse. And just do it as a family." She says they are heading to a friends field.



But on August 21, 2017, the Hunt family won't be alone. The transcontinental total eclipse hasn't happened in 99 years and likely won't happen again for another 78 years. Jason Outman with the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau says *many people are already making plans to get the best vantage point. He tells us, "The eclipse is gonna be major for this entire region. We're looking at possibly a million people visiting us. Hotels are already filling up."

Outman says people are taking the time now for the event. He says, "There is going to be two minutes and 38 seconds of not total darkness, but pretty darn close to total darkness, running right through Lexington County."

And since Lexington County is center line USA, the Lexington County Blowfish are getting into the game. So while Michelle and her family are planning to watch from one field another field is shedding light on the moments of darkness. The Blowfish announced the the theme for their upcoming season. Owner, Bill Shanahan explains sauing, "It's the season of the total eclipse at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. We have dedicated this whole season and we have designed special themed jerseys."



Those Jerseys will be worn at the blowfish games promoting the eclipse's line drive right through the county. Shanahan says, "We are goning to wear these as our road Jerseys when we go to Virgininia, North Carolina South Carolina and Georgia to help promote the fact come up if you want to be part of the total eclipse and be in the center line, come to Lexington County and you are gonna be in the prime spot."



At the end of the season, the jerseys will then be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to promote science in Lexington County elementary schools. Here is a list of all the events surrounding the Total Eclipse, http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/.

