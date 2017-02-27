Blythewood residents are expected to voice their concerns about a property up for commercial rezoning. (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - The proposed rezoning of a Blythewood property has residents talking.

On Tuesday, Richland County Council is expected to make a decision on the change.

This will be the third time that the owner of a 5-acre residential property has proposed a change to commercial.

However, residents have expressed their concerns over the change of the property, located at the intersection of Rimer Pond Road and Longtown Road.

During the day, that area is quiet, but around 2:30 in the afternoon, the rural road becomes a busy intersection, thanks to Blythewood Middle and Round Top Elementary schools.

"Traffic would be the biggest concern,” says Tracy Deets, parent of a student at Round Top Elementary. “Because of the fact that you get to choice into this really great school, a lot of people have to drive so having a gas station or any type of commercial thing like that will just increase the traffic.

“The middle school children often walk this way and go through the woods to the elementary school and now they will be crossing this traffic to get to the convenience store and get whatever treats middle school students like,” says May Volkaty, who is also a parent of a student at Round Top Elementary.

The possible increase in traffic and safety for students are just some of the concerns surrounding the rezoning of the property.

Blythewood resident Jerry Rega has been pushing back on this project since 2015.



"There's no commercial property within probably two or three miles within that area,” says Rega. “There are a couple of schools, but not commercial development, so putting something commercial would really change the nature of that area. Beyond that it sets a precedent for more commercial in that area."

While the planning commission had split vote, with no recommendation, during their February 6th meeting, the planning staff recommended the project, citing that "It would not be out of character with the existing, surrounding development pattern and zoning districts for the area."

When Richland County Council heard the plans back in 2015, there was also a split vote. Rega hopes that community voices will sway the vote in their favor.

"You can argue either way that it fits the comprehensive plan, but it doesn't fit that area and tit doesn't fit the nature of that community and that intersection,” says Rega.

News 19 made several attempts to speak with the applicant for the rezoning request, but we did not get a response.

However, we are expecting to hear from him on Tuesday February 28, along with residents in the Blythewood community at the county's rezoning hearing which starts at 7 pm.



(© 2017 WLTX)