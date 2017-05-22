Boa Constrictor Released Into the Congaree National Park

(Photo: Congaree National Park)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Congaree National Park says a person released a boa constrictor into the forest there.

According to rangers, the snake was released along the boardwalk near stop number three Sunday night.

The park says the visitor was under the impression that there were already boas in the park, and it would be okay to release it into the wild. That is not, however, the case.

Rangers say it is never appropriate or legal to release native or exotic species within Congaree National Park. Even native species that have been rehabilitated may have picked up diseases while in recovery that can decimate populations within a range, as well as doing great harm to other animals populations as well, according to rangers.

SCDNR is asking anyone who sees a boa constrictor to report it immediately to park staff.

