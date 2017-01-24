Boaters Rescued After Capsizing on Broad River

(Photo: SCDOT)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia fire and rescue teams have rescued two people after a boat capsized along the Broad River over Interstate 126.

Around 4 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department said they were looking for two people who went into the water at that location. However, about 30 minutes later, they announced they'd found the pair and that they were safe.

Two lanes of Interstate 126 were briefly shut down as crews coordinated the search effort above and below the bridge.

