Body Confirmed to be Missing 8-Year-Old SC Girl

Iyana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

Bennettsville, SC (WLTX) - Law enforcement officials say they have confirmed that a body found Sunday is that of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, a Marlboro County girl who'd been missing since earlier this month.

An autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed her identity. The manner of death was a homicide, but officers did not elaborate on how she died.

Lowery's mother, Ella Lowery, was stabbed to death in her home, and her body was found May 5th. Her son was found alive, but the daughter was not at the home.

Jejauncey Fernandon Herrington, 32, has been charged with the mother's death and was the suspect in the girl's disappearance. He'll now face a second murder charge for Iyana's death.

Officers had previously said the girl's DNA was found in his car. They say his DNA was found on a cigarette at the family's home.

Herrington has been in custody since Saturday.

