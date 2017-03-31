Body Found in Columbia, Death Investigation Underway

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating after a man's body was found in Columbia Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made in the 2300 block of Marshall Street, which is just off South Beltline Boulevard.

It's unknown how the man died. The circumstances of his death are also under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in that area or who may know anything about that case to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

