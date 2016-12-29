Body Found in Lee County Identified

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Lee County , SC (WLTX) - A woman's body found by hunters in the woods on Wednesday has been identified.

County coroner identified the body as Brandy Nadine Lloyd, 26, of Chesterfield. The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.

According to Lee County Sheriff Simon, the body was discovered in the Ashland section of the county near Darlington county line around 10 a.m. by hunters.