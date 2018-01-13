Body Found in Possible Homicide, Sumter Police Say

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday morning.

Deputies say the victim, identified as 34-year-old Jarvis Omar Rush, appeared to be shot several times.

The shooting took place several house before the body was discovered on East Newberry Avenue at 10:30 a.m., according to investigators.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Investigative Office at 803-436-2011 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

© 2018 WLTX-TV