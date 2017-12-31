Body Found in Richland County, Deputies on Scene

(Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a deceased body was found Sunday morning.

Deputies say the body was found around 10 a.m. near Coley and Pincushion Roads. The body was discovered just off the side of the road, according to investigators.

Richland County deputies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 19 on air, online and on social media for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV