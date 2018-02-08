WLTX
Body Found in Saluda River, Investigation Underway

The identity of the body is not known at this time.

Amanda Hurley, wltx 8:07 PM. EST February 08, 2018

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are recovering a body from Saluda River Thursday night.

The body was found on the 700 block of Joseph Walker Drive.

Officials are currently in the process of identifying the body and investigating the cause of death.

West Columbia Fire Department, Lexington Couty Fire Department and EMS also responded to the incident.

