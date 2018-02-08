Body Found in Saluda River, Investigation Underway

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are recovering a body from Saluda River Thursday night.

The body was found on the 700 block of Joseph Walker Drive.

Officials are currently in the process of identifying the body and investigating the cause of death.

We've responded, along w/ @westcola_fire, @CountyLex fire and EMS, to the 700 block of Joseph Walker Dr after a report of a body in the river. We're in the process of recovering and identifying the body, and working to determine the circumstances of the death. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 9, 2018

West Columbia Fire Department, Lexington Couty Fire Department and EMS also responded to the incident.

© 2018 WLTX-TV