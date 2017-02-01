Body Found in Woods in Northeast Richland County

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in northeast Richland County.

Officers say someone walking in the woods found the remains around 1 p.m. Wednesday off Earth Road, which is between Clemson Road and Spears Creek Church Road.

Officers responded to the scene and called the coroner's office.

At this point, it's unclear how the person died. An anthropologist has been brought in to help in the investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)