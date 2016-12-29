Investigators Trying to Determine How Woman Found by Hunters Died

Her family members tell News19 they are waiting to get some answers about the death of their loved one. It all seems suspicious to them and describe her as a loving person. (Photo: WLTX)

Lee County,, SC (WLTX)- The body found in the woods of Lee County Wednesday morning was identified as 26-year-old Brandy Nadine Lloyd.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan says she was from Hartsville. The cause of death is not clear right now. but the coroner has performed some blood tests and is waiting for those results.

Her family members tell News19 they are waiting to get some answers about the death of their loved one. It all seems suspicious to them and describe her as a loving person.

Sheriff Daniel Simon says they're not expecting any foul play but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating further.

Her funeral is set for Sunday.