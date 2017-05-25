Body of Slain Deputy Returns to Midlands

Manning, SC (WLTX) -- The body of an officer killed in the line of duty more than 2,000 miles away is back home in South Carolina. Moore was shot and killed while working for the Broadwater Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Mason Moore's body was flown to Charleston from Montana Thursday night, and escorted to the Stephens Funeral Home in Manning. As the procession drove through Manning, Deputy Moore was escorted by a number of law enforcement agencies, including Lexington and Clarendon Counties, Santee, and State Police.

People lined Boyce Street and Church Street Thursday night to pay their respect to Deputy Moore. A majority of people were holding American flags or signs that read 'thank you'.

"To me, it shows support for our law enforcement. I think we need to do that more. We have dedicated men and women, willing to risk their lives to protect us and Mason was like that," said Barbara Witherspoon.

Some people didn't know Deputy Moore, but wanted to pay their respects.

"Our daughter married a Deputy Sheriff. They have two small children, so our hearts to out to that family. This is how we pay respect," said Beth McLeod.

Before moving to Montana, Moore worked at the University of South Carolina Police Department, as well as the Richland, Lexington and Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.

Funeral services will be held in Summerton on Tuesday at 11am. And Deputy Mason Moore will be buried here in Clarendon County. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

