Lake Marion, SC (WLTX) - The body of a man was recovered from Lake Marion Sunday night.

According to Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock, the body of 47-year-old Joseph Cutter was recovered shortly after 4 p.m.

Mock told News 19 that friends of Cutter said they saw him jumping off of the old U.S. 301 bridge and into the water. When they noticed that Cutter didn't come back up they said they called 911.

The old U.S. 301 bridge runs parallel to the Interstate 95 bridge in Summerton. Mock said that the water under the bridge is relatively shallow.

An autopsy on Cutter is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Department of Natural Resources, Clarendon County Fire and Rescue, Emergency Services, the Sheriff's Department and Coroner responded to the incident.

