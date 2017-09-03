Body Recovered on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have recovered a body on Lake Murray, according to Sergeant Robert McCullough with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Deputies found the body floating near Bundrick Island just before 10 a.m., according to McCullough.

While McCullough could not confirm the identity of the body, authorities have been searching for 35-year-old Durham Alexander Delaura of Lexington since he fell off his boat on Lake Murray on Friday, August 26.

Authorities received a call around 7:00 p.m Friday, August 26 with the report of a missing boater just off Panaroma Point. They say they found a girl onboard a board, but the girl's father was not aboard.

