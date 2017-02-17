President Donald Trump joined proud Boeing employees Friday in Charleston for the debut of the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. (Photo: WLTX)

North Charleston, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump joined thousands of proud Boeing employees Friday in Charleston for the debut of the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.

“That is one beautiful airplane,” Trump gushed. "Congratulations to the men and women here who have built it."

Trump praised the hard work of the Boeing employees who made the jet.

“The president being here gives us a stamp of approval that we’re doing a great job and he’s invested in our company,” Boeing Materials Engineer Ethan Philpot said.

“It’s great to see the plane final assembled. Normally when we’re doing our job we only see the section that we’re working on but to see it all assembled, to see it rollout it’s pretty amazing,” Steve Sommerdyke, Wiring Lead at Boeing explained.



“It’s just the passion Boeing employees have you see it in that airplane. I mean it had the least defects of everything from every division of Boeing rolling out so it’s our best product,” Elaine Banks, Senior Manager in Boeing’s IT department said.

"The name says it all, Dreamliner," the president said of the plane. "That's what we do in America. We dream of things and then we build them."



Boeing has been working on it for years. The aircraft has enough energy to power 400 houses and can hold up to 560,000 pounds. It is the largest of the 787 family and can carry 330 passengers.

The employees also said they were excited to have Trump's stamp of approval.

"I like having the president here. He is the leader of our country and he's bringing manufacturing back to the United States," programmer Monteith Wright said.

The plane costs more than $300 million. Models will be ready for you to fly in next year.

For more information, please visit: http://www.boeing.com/commercial/787-10#/by-design/787-10-characteristics

