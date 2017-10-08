BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Ashford Subdivision in Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia has issued a boil water advisory for the customers of Ashford Subdivision, from Queen Oak Court to Summer Creek Court, due to a water main break.

Those customers should vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking with it until advised otherwise, according to the City of Columbia. As a reminder, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

The City says it has experienced a 4-inch water main break, which could result in bacterial contamination of water to customers designated in the advisory.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 545-3300.

