Boil Water Advisory for Area in West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The City of West Columbia has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of the city following a water main break.

Customers in the 2600-block of Rainbow Drive and 2800-block of Wilton Road are asked to boil their water for one full minute before drinking or cooking, until further notice.

Any ice made from water that has not been boil should not be used. Customers who have sediment appear in their water are asked to flush the water until there is no sediment, and then continue to boil their water for at least one full minute.

