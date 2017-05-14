File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Water customers of River Drive from Lucius Road to Edgefield Street and Pearl Street from River Drive to Hart Street are advised to boil their water for one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Officials from the City of Columbia say there was 6-inch water main break in the area that could possibly result in contamination of water. As workers are fixing the issue, River Drive inbound to Columbia at Lucius Road will be closed and traffic will be re-routed down Lucius Road or Gibson Road.

If you have questions, contact City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 803-545-3300.

