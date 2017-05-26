Boil Water Advisory For Columbia's Chapelle Street

Water (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued in the City of Columbia.

The advisory is for water customers in the 2400 block of Chapelle Street in Richland County. Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The city has experienced a 6 inch water main break. This could result in bacterial contamination of the water in the 2400 bloc of Chapelle Street.

The city is currently working to correct the problem.

The City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center, 545-3300, may answer other inquiries concerning this Advisory

