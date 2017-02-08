Boil Water Advisory For Downtown Columbia

Water (Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers in downtown Columbia.

The City of Columbia is advising customers in the Blossom Street and Bull Street intersection to the Sumter Street and Blossom Street intersection to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The city of Columbia has experienced a six-inch water main break that could possibly result in bacterial contamination.

The city is currently working on the problem.

If you have any questions about this advisory you can call City of Columbia customer care at 545-3300.

