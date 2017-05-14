Boil Water Advisory for Irmo Neighborhood

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - A boil water advisory has been issued in Richland County.

Water customers of the 400 block of Stockland Road and Holten Court are advised to boil their water for one minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Officials from the City of Columbia say there was 10 inch water main break in the area that could possibly result in bacterial contamination of water.

If you have questions, contact City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 803-545-3300.

