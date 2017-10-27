Boil Water Advisory for North Columbia Area

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been listed for a North Columbia area, just off Wilson Boulevard.

The city of Columbia has experienced a six inch water main break that effects the water customers of the 400-700 block of Meadowlake Drive, Old Oak Drive, Leaf Circle, Silver Oak Circle and Oak Timber Circle. Residents are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Columbia Water Works is presently working to correct the problem

The City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center, 545-3300, may answer other inquiries concerning this Advisory.

