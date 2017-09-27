Boil Water Advisory For Portion of Clemson Road

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Clemson road.

The city of Columbia says they have experienced a valve check. This could result in possible bacterial contamination of the water in the 2100 block of Clemson road. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

The city is currently working to correct the problem.

