Boil Water Advisory For West Columbia Neighborhoods

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued for West Columbia.

According to a press release sent out, a contractor working in the area struck a water line causing a disruption in service.

Here are the areas for the advisory:

ABBERLY VILLAGE CIR All BEAVER LN All BLACKBIRD DR 1500 - 1800 BLACKHAWK CT All BLACKHAWK TER All BLACKHAWK TRL All BLEEKER LN All BOB WHITE LN All BOULDER TOP CT All CHIPMUNK LN All CLINGING VINE DR All DEER HAVEN CT All EAGLE NEST TRL All EPHRATA DR All FEATHER RUN CT All FEATHER RUN TRL All GRAY FOX CT All GRAY HERON CT All HICKORY HOLLOW CT All HOLLY RIDGE CT All HOLLY RIDGE LN All HOUSTON WAY All HULON LN All OTTER TRL All OWL CIR All PINE LAKE DR All QUAIL HOLLOW CT All QUAIL HOLLOW LN All QUAIL LAKE DR All RAVEN TRL All SALUDA VIEW CT All WILLOW OAKS LN All WOODCOCK TRL All

Once water is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

If you have questions regarding this advisory you can check the city of West Columbia website at http://www.westcolumbiasc.gov.

