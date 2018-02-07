Boil Water Advisory For West Columbia Neighborhoods

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued for West Columbia.
According to a press release sent out, a contractor working in the area struck a water line causing a disruption in service.
Here are the areas for the advisory:
ABBERLY VILLAGE CIR
All
BEAVER LN
All
BLACKBIRD DR
1500 - 1800
BLACKHAWK CT
All
BLACKHAWK TER
All
BLACKHAWK TRL
All
BLEEKER LN
All
BOB WHITE LN
All
BOULDER TOP CT
All
CHIPMUNK LN
All
CLINGING VINE DR
All
DEER HAVEN CT
All
EAGLE NEST TRL
All
EPHRATA DR
All
FEATHER RUN CT
All
FEATHER RUN TRL
All
GRAY FOX CT
All
GRAY HERON CT
All
HICKORY HOLLOW CT
All
HOLLY RIDGE CT
All
HOLLY RIDGE LN
All
HOUSTON WAY
All
HULON LN
All
OTTER TRL
All
OWL CIR
All
PINE LAKE DR
All
QUAIL HOLLOW CT
All
QUAIL HOLLOW LN
All
QUAIL LAKE DR
All
RAVEN TRL
All
SALUDA VIEW CT
All
WILLOW OAKS LN
All
WOODCOCK TRL
All
Once water is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.
If you have questions regarding this advisory you can check the city of West Columbia website at http://www.westcolumbiasc.gov.
