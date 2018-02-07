WLTX
Boil Water Advisory For West Columbia Neighborhoods

wltx 5:21 PM. EST February 07, 2018

West Columbia, SC (WLTX)  A boil water advisory has been issued for West Columbia. 

According to a press release sent out, a contractor working in the area struck a water line causing a disruption in service.  

Here are the areas for the advisory: 

ABBERLY VILLAGE CIR

All

BEAVER LN

All

BLACKBIRD DR

1500 - 1800

BLACKHAWK CT

All

BLACKHAWK TER

All

BLACKHAWK TRL

All

BLEEKER LN

All

BOB WHITE LN

All

BOULDER TOP CT

All

CHIPMUNK LN

All

CLINGING VINE DR

All

DEER HAVEN CT

All

EAGLE NEST TRL

All

EPHRATA DR

All

FEATHER RUN CT

All

FEATHER RUN TRL

All

GRAY FOX CT

All

GRAY HERON CT

All

HICKORY HOLLOW CT

All

HOLLY RIDGE CT

All

HOLLY RIDGE LN

All

HOUSTON WAY

All

HULON LN

All

OTTER TRL

All

OWL CIR

All

PINE LAKE DR

All

QUAIL HOLLOW CT

All

QUAIL HOLLOW LN

All

QUAIL LAKE DR

All

RAVEN TRL

All

SALUDA VIEW CT

All

WILLOW OAKS LN

All

WOODCOCK TRL

All

 

Once water is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking   Also any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.  

If you have questions regarding this advisory you can check the city of West Columbia website at http://www.westcolumbiasc.gov.

 

 

