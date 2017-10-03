Boil Water Advisory in Jenkinsville

Water (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued by the Jenkinsville Water Company.

All customers on Candy Cane Lane, St. Barnabas' Church Road, Highway 215 S and Highway 213 in Jenkinsville are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking. Any ice cubes made with unboiled water should be thrown out.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

