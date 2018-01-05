Boil Water Advisory in Prosperity

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Prosperity.

Residents who live in the Miller Street Apartment Complex, South Main Street and Washington Street are advised to boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

A major line break in the water system has resulted in a loss of pressure and service.

If you have any questions you can call the town of Prosperity at 803-364-2622.

