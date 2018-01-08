Boil Water Advisory in the Arcadia Lakes Area

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water advisory has been issued in the Arcadia Lakes area.

According to the City of Columbia Water Works, water customers on Dare Circle from Crystal Drive to Formosa Drive in Richland County are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute to drinking or cooking.

The City of Columbia has experienced a six-inch water main break that could result in possible bacterial contamination of the water in this area.

The city is currently working to correct the problem.

If you have any questions you can call the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 545-3300.

