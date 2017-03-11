WLTX
Boil Water Advisory in West Columbia Lifted

WLTX , wltx 3:19 PM. EST March 11, 2017

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A boil water advisory in West Columbia has now been lifted.

The areas that were affected by this boil water advisory was:

  • Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
  • Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
  • Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
  • C Avenue at State Street to 9thy Street
  • 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

If anyone has any questions about any boil water advisories, they can head to West Columbia's website.

