Boil Water Advisory in West Columbia Lifted

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A boil water advisory in West Columbia has now been lifted.

The areas that were affected by this boil water advisory was:

Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road

Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments

C Avenue at State Street to 9thy Street

9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

If anyone has any questions about any boil water advisories, they can head to West Columbia's website.

