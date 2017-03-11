Boil Water Advisory in West Columbia Lifted

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A boil water advisory in West Columbia has now been lifted.
The areas that were affected by this boil water advisory was:
- Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
- Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
- Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
- C Avenue at State Street to 9thy Street
- 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard
If anyone has any questions about any boil water advisories, they can head to West Columbia's website.
