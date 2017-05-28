Boil Water Advisory Issued for Area Near Sunset Blvd.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- After a experiencing a water line break, several West Columbia water customers are under a boil water advisory.
People in the following area should boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking:
- Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
- Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
- Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
- C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street
- 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard
Any ice made from the the water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.
For more information contact City Hall at 803-791-1880 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For emergencies occurring after hours, during weekends and holidays, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.
