Boil Water Advisory Issued for Area Near Sunset Blvd.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- After a experiencing a water line break, several West Columbia water customers are under a boil water advisory.

People in the following area should boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking:

Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road

Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments

C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street

9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

Any ice made from the the water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.



For more information contact City Hall at 803-791-1880 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For emergencies occurring after hours, during weekends and holidays, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

