WLTX
Close

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Area Near Sunset Blvd.

wltx 1:04 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- After a experiencing a water line break, several West Columbia water customers are under a boil water advisory.

People in the following area should boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking:

  • Jarvis Klapman Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
  • Sunset Boulevard to Alexander Road
  • Alexander Road to the end of Riverside Apartments
  • C Avenue at State Street to 9th Street
  • 9th Street to Jarvis Klapman Boulevard

Any ice made from the the water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.

For more information contact City Hall at 803-791-1880 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For emergencies occurring after hours, during weekends and holidays, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories