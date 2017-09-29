Boil Water Advisory Issued in West Colunbia

Water (Photo: Getty Images)

West Columbia SC (WLTX) The City of West Columbia experienced a water line break affecting water customers in the following areas:



700 – 1000 Blocks of Chris Drive

Klapman Road

Professional Avenue

Corporate Boulevard



Once the water line is repaired and water service is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers experiencing sediment in the water are advised to flush the water until no sediment appears and then continue to boil their water for at least one (1) full minute.



This boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted. Water customers may check the city of West Columbia website at www.westcolumbiasc.gov for updates on the boil water advisory.

