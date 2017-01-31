Boil Water Advisory Near Rockyford Lake In Richland County

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers living on Fernleaf Road, Whiteoak Road, and Northshore Road located in Richland County.

The City of Columbia says they have experienced a 6 inch water main break which could result in bacterial contamination of the water.

Residents are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from the water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The City of Columbia Water Works is working to correct the problem.

Water customers may also contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 803-545-3300 for more information.

