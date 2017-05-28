Boil Water Advisory Repealed in Part of Columbia

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Water customers in a part of West Columbia are no longer advised to boil their water.

The City of Columbia released information saying customers of the 2400 block of Chapelle Street do not have to boil their water prior to cooking for drinking. They say the water is now safe to use after intense flushing.

For more information, call the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 803-545-3300.

