Boil Water Advisory: Southwest Swansea Area

File (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

SWANSEA, SC (WLTX) - The Town of Swansea has issued a Boil Water Advisory for water customers in the southwestern area of Swansea in Lexington County.

The Swansea Water Department is advising customers along Swansea Road, South Spring Street (South of W 5th Street), Lee Witt Road, West 8th Street, Heartseas Road and Tob Martin Road should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Swansea Water Department.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Residents should also anticipate some chlorine presence in the water as the system is being disinfected to ensure no contamination has occurred.

Any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Officials say the Town of Swansea experienced a water main break Sunday night. The main was repaired, disinfected and restored to service. Bacteria tests will be pulled Monday morning to ensure no bacteria entered the system.

The Town of Swansea says this water main was already scheduled for replacement. Bids for the complete replacement of the Transite water main in Swansea, including this one, are due January 30th. Replacement construction is scheduled to be completed by November.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Swansea Water Department at 803-568-2835.

© 2018 WLTX-TV