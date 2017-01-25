Boil Water Repeal For Commerce Drive Area

File photo (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A boil water repeal has been issued for water customers in the Commerce Drive area.

According to the City of Columbia Water Works the repeal is for customers in the Commerce Drive area from Edisto to Airport Boulevard and they do not have to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the City of Columbia Water Works. The samples indicate the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you could call the Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

