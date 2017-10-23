(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A bond hearing is scheduled for the five people indicted in the ongoing probe of possible corruption at the State House.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe released a statement announcing the hearing for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

On October 18th, a State Grand Jury indicted Richard Quinn Sr. with criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Quinn is a longtime political consultant.

Former lawmakers Tracy Edge and Jim Harrison were also charged with criminal conspiracy and other misconduct in office charges.

Representative Rick Quinn Jr. and Senator John Courson, who were charged with misconduct in office earlier in the year, were also charged with criminal conspiracy.

The indictments did not reveal much detail about the criminal conspiracy charges. However, more information is expected during Tuesday's hearing.

