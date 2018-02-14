Boy, 3, in Roadway Killed in South Carolina Hit-and-Run

Reevesville, SC (AP) - A 3-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in South Carolina.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers tells news outlets that 3-year-old Jayden Thiel was struck while in the roadway late Monday night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones says the make and model of the vehicle that hit Thiel is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

