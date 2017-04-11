Boy Saved by Deputies Now Breathing on His Own Again

Zion Green (Photo: Family Photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A little boy who was saved from choking to death by Richland County deputies is now breathing on his own.

We previously told you about Zion Green, a one-year-old boy who got a peanut stuck in his throat late last week.

His parents were taking him to the hospital when their truck broke down. That's when deputies showed up, and were able to perform the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged the peanut just enough to allow Zion to breathe.

He was then hospitalized and put on a ventilator.

Tuesday, however, the ventilator was taken out, and he is now breathing on his own. It's not clear yet how much longer he'll have to stay in the hospital.

