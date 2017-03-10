Boy Who Survived I-20 Crash Being Taken Care of by Family

Kekima Alexander Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The little boy who survived a crash on Interstate 20 that killed both of his parents is being now being taken care of by his extended family.

Kekima Alexander Jr., who's a year old, lived through the collision that happened early Thursday morning along a stretch of I-20 in Columbia.

The boy, who we're told the family calls Shaun, didn't suffer life-threatening injuries, although he was taken to the hospital for some treatment. He was strapped in his car seat, according to state troopers.

His father, 39-year-old Kekima Alexander Sr., and mother, 31-year-old Latoya Garcia, both died at the scene.

According to investigators, the family had pulled over into an emergency lane of the highway when their car had a flat tire. Alexander Sr. was outside trying to change the tire when an out of control car struck him, then hit the family car. The force of the impact killed Garcia, who was sitting up front.

The driver of the car that investigators say struck them is facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

Family members and friends have told News19 Garcia also has two older children. She has family in the Orangeburg area, and many family members and friends are stepping in to offer support to the children.

