Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood has been seeing a lot of break-ins lately and the Columbia Police Department is now increasing patrol.

Most recently, three businesses were broken into on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first to be hit was The Local Buzz off Rosewood and Shandon.

The police report says the suspects entered the secure business while it was closed by prying open the back door. They took money, a flat screen TV and the owner says they also took DVD's.

While there was no surveillance video owner Stephanie Griggs Bridgers says this was a very personal hit since she created The Local Buzz from scratch for the community.

The next day, on Sunday, Ole Timey Meats Rosewood was burglarized. Here, owner Chandra Williams says the security cameras were compromised and everything that happened during the break-in was erased.

Williams said the suspects who broke into her market knew what they were doing.

On Monday, Rooftop Pizza and Pub was burglarized. The police report said the suspects entered the restaurant and took alcohol, TV's and damaged a glass door along with camera system but the two suspects didn't get away without the surveillance camera capturing some pictures.

Columbia Police asks the public if they have any information about the two suspects in the pictures to call Crime-stoppers.

Officer Schmidt who patrols Rosewood says they're planning to increase patrol and work with surrounding businesses to stop the break ins. This Friday The Local Buzz is hosting Coffee With A Cop at 7:30a.m.

News19 asked Officer Schmidt about the other break-ins in the area that viewers shared with us, he said some of them were done by juveniles. Two teens were recently arrested in connection to some of the crime on Rosewood.

Columbia Police want to remind folks to always call in any crime they see in the community this helps keep records and get to the bottom of it quicker.

