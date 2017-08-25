Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is interviewed while holding the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dabo Swinney is coming off of a National Championship win and is set to make $54 million over the next eight years and that's not including incentives for making it passed the regular season.

The big time deal became effective on the first of the year and puts him up on the list of highest paid NCAA college football coaches behind Alabama's Nick Saban and Ohio State's Urban Meyer.

For every second Swinney will rake in 21 cents. For every minute he'll see just under $13. And for every day of the next year Swinney will make just under $18,500.

With that amount of money one could purchase 84 new school busses, 20,000 football helmets, 46,000 textbooks, or over 96,000 footballs.

If Swinney wants to throw another pizza party, he could use all of that dough to feed the masses with 450,000 pies.

Within the deal Clemson University pays $245,000. The rest of the money comes from licensing and other avenues. By comparison University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp earns $1.1 million per year before incentives.

To view a summary sheet of Swinney's contract click here.

