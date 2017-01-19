Officials: Fire at Bishopville Main Post Office

Bishopville, SC (WLTX)- Three fire crews are working to put out a fire at the Main Post office in Bishopville.
According to a tweet from Lee County Fire they were called to the branch on North Main Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Hartsville and Darlington County firefighters are assisting.
News 19 spoke to authorities who say the post office is engulfed with flames.
We have a crew enroute and will update you on air and online as more information becomes available.
