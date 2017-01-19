WLTX
Officials: Fire at Bishopville Main Post Office

Laura Ararat, wltx 7:26 AM. EST January 19, 2017

Bishopville, SC (WLTX)- Three fire crews are working to put out a fire at the Main Post office in Bishopville.

According to a tweet from Lee County Fire they were called to the branch on North Main Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.


Hartsville and Darlington County firefighters are assisting.

News 19 spoke to authorities who say the post office is engulfed with flames.

