Breaking Ground On $40 Million Development

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A $40 million construction project in the City of West Columbia took another step forward Tuesday.

A small crowd of people gathered on the four acre lot along Meeting and State Streets as city leaders and developers with Estates & Companies broke ground.

"The development is going to be a big deal. Whether it's positive or negative we still need to wait and see," Councilman Tem Miles said.

Since it's infancy the plan has been met with praise and opposition and this ceremony was no different.

"It's something that the city of West Columbia needs," resident Archie Ard said.



"The projects is too large for too small a space," Cindy Moore said.

Moore's home is situated across the street from the project that will feature 202 apartments, 205 parking spaces, retail and office space, restaurants and a public park.

More people means an increase in traffic which is a top concern for many who have opposed the project.



"We've worked thoroughly we SC DOT," Teresa Hodge said.

Hodge is project manager.



"DOT did not want us coming up on Meeting Street with our entrances because it's so heavily traveled and so the best choice was Court and Oliver," she said.



Despite some of his own concerns, Councilman Tem Miles said he believes this will be great for his district. He said this development plays a key role in the larger picture of turning West Columbia into a destination city which started with the FLOW Townhomes and will continue in the years ahead.

"That (FLOW) redevelopment is going help to fund the public improvements over here at the four acres and that momentum will help move out and help us to go out and recognize some other opportunities in the area around FLOW and up beyond State Street and up on to Meeting Street and Center Street," Miles said.

And if you've opposed the project, Miles said it's here to stay.

The Brookland development is expected to be complete by September 2018.

