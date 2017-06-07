Brewery, Baseball Field and Park Opening Soon

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Kevin Varner is propelling new life right into the 86 year old Wright Hangar in Columbia.

"We kind of have our owner corner here," he said. "An authentic brewery that sticks to the basics."

It's a second Hunter Gatherer location with a lot more space and it will sit at the corner of Jim Hamilton Blvd. and Airport Blvd.

Walk down the street and you'll pass the L.B. Owens Airport and a newly renovated track before hitting Owens Field Park and $1.5 million dollars in improvements.

"Walking paths, we're updating our storm water, which was much needed a we're also doing an inclusive playground," Designer Todd Martin said.

They've also built a Miracle League baseball field.

"We can have baseball for kids without disabilities, with the two baseball fields beside it with slow pitch and tee-ball. And we can have the Miracle League with kids with disabilities where we can play together in a league," Martin said. "It's a special surfacing. It's a rubber, put in place surfacing that we use that's great for wheelchairs. The dugouts are open. You can move in and out with wheelchairs easily."

In 2009 City Roots owner Eric McClem was one of the first players in the area.

"I've got a two year old at home, so I'm really excited about the park. With the brewery, the park and other businesses we are really excited and the last couple of months we've really seen a spur of activity," said McClem.

The park will be complete on July 15 and the brewery hopes to open its doors for the Eclipse on August 21.

