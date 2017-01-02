Brown Water Issues in Sumter Neighborhoods

Brianna Carter took video of brown water filling up her tub on Monday morning. Despite Sumter City leaders saying the water is safe, Carter says she doesn't want to bathe in it or drink the water coming from her home. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Some residents in Sumter say they're dealing with nasty water problems.

"In the two months I've lived here I've given my toddler a bath in my home one time,” says Brianna Carter, Meadowcroft resident.

Carter attempted to give her son a bath on Monday morning, but saw brown, discolored water filling up the tub.



"The last time we had water this brown was right before Christmas and then we had yellow tainted water and then now here we are again to give this one a bath and that wasn't going to happen.”

Carter took to Facebook, documenting the brown water in a video post.

She says she notified the City of Sumter about the problem a few weeks ago, and officials came out to flush the water hydrants, but the problem still remains.

Carter’s neighbor, Rosemary Stewart, says she collected some the discolored water coming from her faucet on December 22nd.

"something has to be done,” says Stewart. “This is unacceptable."

Stewart has lived in the neighborhood for the past eight years and has seen brown water regularly.

“We pay for water, which is a basic need in life and this is what we get so attention needs to be drawn to it and there needs to be a solution.”

Sumter mayor Joe McElveen posted on his Facebook on December 31st saying that he is aware of the concerns and that the water is safe to drink.

However, after seeing brown water again, Carter has some concerns about how safe it really is.

"I'm a combat vet and in Afghanistan they always tell us not to drink the water, but their water, compared to this water, I would drink, bathe, clean with it any day."